WILTON — Academy Hill School students, staff and volunteers took to the field and parking lot near the school Wednesday, June 19 to enjoy the warm weather, play games and get creative.

Lucinda Drechsler took one group of students on a nature walk behind the G.D. Cushing School. One student returned with a long turkey feather.

Several students played basketball while others were seen participating in a take–off of Duck, Duck, Goose. Nearby students learned the basics of croquet or practiced their soccer skills. At the further edge of the field students were seen tossing a ball from one large parachute to another while others played lacrosse.

Some students created colorful chalk pictures or made a list of words they associated with summer vacation. Another group of students tie–dyed bandanas and/or socks.

Members of the Wilton Fire Department roasted hot dogs on a grill for a barbecue lunch. Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said his crew has been doing it every year for the past six or eight years.

“We’ll cook about 160 hot dogs here and 90 – 100 at Cushing,” he said.

