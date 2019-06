The following students have been named to post-secondary school academic lists of achievement:

Dean’s Lists

Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa. — Alexander Dau and Anita Woofenden, Bowdoinham, and Daphne Ellis, Turner.

Hollins University, Roanoake, Va. — Gabriella Diane Kroger of Peru.

St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y. — Samuel J. McMillan of Rangeley.

Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. — Zachary Gagne, Auburn; Ian Godfrey, Greene; Benjamin Sawyer, Minot; Morgan Brousseau, Poland; and Amanda Poulin and Mackenzie Treadwell, Turner.

Clark University, Worcester, Mass. — Jessica M. Boulet of Lewiston has received first honors; Ella R. Henry of Auburn and Paris O. Pierce of Greene, honors.

State University of New York, Morrisville, N.Y. — Shania Presby of Mechanic Falls.

Simmons University, Boston — Katherine Labbay, Bowdoin; Lauren Williams, Greene; and Sabrina Caramando, New Gloucester.

Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudoin, Lewiston, and Jillian Leighton, New Gloucester.

Colby-Sawyer College, New London, N.H. — Chase Gendron, Raymond, and Morgan Seebeck, Fryeburg.

Emerson College, Boston — Bella Bennett of Auburn.

Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio — Anna Espling and Makayla Gwinn, New Gloucester, and Anna Simmler, Bowdoin.

University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt. — Bronwyn Caswell-Riday, Topsham; Tyme Finnerty, Auburn; Maeve Gurnis, Fryeburg; Melissa Seib, Bryant Pond; and Chloe Veilleux, Turner.

Becker College, Worcester, Mass. — Caleb Labrie of Greene.

Northeastern University, Boston — Emily Burke, Auburn, and Steven Hammerton, Lisbon.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn. — Brooke Beckerman of Bethel.

Curry College, Milton, Mass. — Laura Friedman, Center Lovell, and Kyle Lussier, Topsham.

Bates College, Lewiston — John Phillips, Sam Pierce, New Gloucester; Tyler Simmons, Lewiston; Liv Schmidt, Kylie Martin, Poland; Austin Dumont, Noah Dumont, Auburn; Anna Glass, Wilton; Emily Gibson, Mechanic Falls; William Davis, Fryeburg; Emily Carty, Sweden, Maine; and Luke Allen, South Paris.

Grove City College, Grove City, Pa. — Alyson Kruger, Fryeburg; Matthew Bennett, Bethel; and Nicholas Sparks, Farmington.

Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I. — Katherine Gunther, Farmington, and Danielle Small, Lewiston.

College of Saint Rose, Albany, N.Y. — Nicholas Santos of Minot.

Dean College, Franklin, Mass. — Lily-Anna Heathco, Auburn; Wynter Morin, Bethel; Hannah Ranco, Bridgton; Adam Canfield, Fryeburg; Bryanna Dumond, Gray; and Brooke Shelley, Minot.

Lasell College, Newton, Mass. — Samantha Grandahl, North Monmouth; Trevor Lachance, Minot; Haley Pelletier, South Paris; Noah Roberts-Yarnevich, Alexis Gatto, Auburn; Emily Anderson, Lisbon Falls; and Emma Vierling, Monmouth.

Stonehill College, Easton, Mass. — Erika Dennery, Fryeburg; Anna Lastra, Bridgton; Rachel Kurtz, Auburn; and Carter Pearl, Topsham.

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. — Emilie Burrill, Topsham; Emma Davidson, Oxford; Morgan Fenderson, Alyssa Hall, Lisbon Falls; Jazmine Fournier, Lewiston; and Celia Mastroianni, Bethel.

Clemson University, Clemson, S.C. — Molly A. Glaser of Winthrop.

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston — Jacob Christopher Willette, Auburn; Griffin Tomas Cady, Gray; and Kayta Emily Balsamo, Lewiston.

University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio — Erika Thibault of Lewiston.

Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Fla. — Sherilyn Mae Foster of South Paris.

Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H. — Emily Brochu, Lewiston; Keeley Bartolini, Topsham; Grace Gallant, South Paris; and Tyler Harnden, Bridgton.

Connecticut College, New London, Conn. — Jessamyn Quint of Minot.

Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. — Zachary Gagne and Piper Norcross, Auburn; Jayra Bray, Hebron; Morgan Brousseau, Poland; and Keragan Davis, Amanda Poulin, Mackenzie Treadwell, Turner.

Castleton University, Castleton, Vt. — Devon Gordon, Litchfield; Jayna Ryan, Norway; and Cameron Usher, Andrew Hersom, Gray.

University of New Haven, West Haven, Conn. — Tyler Lafean, Auburn; Colby Charles, Fryeburg; Andrew Golino, Lisbon Falls; Caitlin Casey, Upton; and Jenna Burton, Lewiston.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa. — Erin Holmes of Gray.

Tufts University, Somerville, Mass. — Temple Miller-Hodgkin, Topsham; and Brooke Smiley, Jordan Smiley, Lewiston.

Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y. — Ben Buck, Peru; Matthew Cote, New Gloucester; Keenan Lynch, Lewiston; and Eola Saucier, Topsham.

Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio — Amanda Hays of Winthrop.

President’s Lists

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H. — Hailey Martlock of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list. Ella DiPietro, Topsham; Alexis Gregory, Minot; Victoria Mathieu, Jordan Mynahan and Kiera McArthur, Lewiston; and Jaelyn Nadeau, Turner.

State University of New York at Potsdam, Potsdam, N.Y. — Cassia Doco, Harrison; Emma Matusovich, New Gloucester; and David Rich, Norway.

Castleton University, Castleton, Vt. — Emma Scheidegger, Bethel, and Jacob Winchester, New Gloucester.

Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H. — Leanna Wielki, Otisfield; Emily Edwards, Gray; Jaylin Cloutier, Courtney Allen, Lewiston; Anna Dodge, Litchfield; Julianna Labul, Farmington; Haley Wakefield, Norway; Madelin Svetin, Topsham; and Adriana Whitaker, Turner.

Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y. — Tyler Swanbeck of Hebron.

