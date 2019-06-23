LEWISTON – Although Madison Leslie and John Grenier have only been performing together for the last several months, both of them have musical backgrounds that reach back throughout their childhood.

Leslie, a 2018 graduate of Saint Dominic Academy, started singing in elementary school and kept up with it throughout high school. She was crowned Miss Maine’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, and during the national pageant, she received an award for “Top Vocalist.”

As for Grenier, he can play multiple instruments, sing, and produce music, and has been doing so since he was a child. He’s a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to performing music.

Leslie and Grenier met during their first year at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, and after weeks of jam sessions and performing music together in an informal setting, they agreed to team up and form a band.

Since February, they have performed as “Sincerely Yours.” They have been performing their own versions of other artists’ songs, but Leslie said they are in the process of writing their own music.

Name: Maddy Leslie (Mads), John Grenier

Age: Leslie: 19; Grenier: 18

Hometown: Leslie: Lewiston; Grenier: Lebanon

Occupation: Leslie: College student and performer; Grenier: College student and Ocean Rescue Lifeguard at York Beach

How did Sincerely Yours come to be? What are each of your backgrounds with music, and how did you come to make music together? Leslie: I’ve been singing since I was 7 years old, when I did theater at the Community Little Theatre. I was really shy so my parents put me in theater and now I can’t stop singing. My first role was the little chef in the JR Cinderella production. I was so proud of my one solo! As for John and I, we met in college at Franklin Pierce University. We were in the same orientation groups. John said that he played six instruments as his fun fact. I heard this, texted him and said, “Can we jam sometime?” and the rest is history. Together, we perform re-arranged cover songs and are in the process of writing our own pieces as well.

What kind of music does Sincerely Yours play? Who are your musical influences?

Leslie: We don’t have a specific label, but I would say “alternative acoustic pop.” As for influences, I’m inspired by raw artists like Billie Eilish and Ashe. They are so authentic with their approach, and I hope to bring that to my performances and songs as well.

Grenier: For producing music and song development, I am influenced a ton by Jon Bellion. His way of creating his songs is out of this world. Just an amazing musical mind. When it comes to songwriting, I look at a lot of Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney’s work. They’re both known for their amazing lyricism. They’re both absolutely amazing with a pen and a guitar.

Do you have a vision of where you’d like to see the band go from here? Leslie: We want to bring our own music to others. Music is something that can really touch others and we want to inspire and connect with our audience. We also want to be heard, gain a following and play at much larger venues.

What has been the biggest moment for the band thus far? Leslie: We’re having our first full concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Gendron Franco Center.

Can each of you talk a little bit about yourself outside of the context of the band: What do you like to do for fun? If you’re in school, what are you studying? What are you hoping to do post-graduation or in the next five years or so?

Leslie: I am a singer-songwriter from Lewiston, Maine, and attend Franklin Pierce University, where I am a media and communications major and play Division II collegiate lacrosse. I was crowned Miss Maine’s Outstanding Teen 2016, and at the national pageant, I received two awards for my vocals: “Top Vocalist” and “Top Non-Finalist Talent.” I have sung for various events, including the Women’s National Hockey League, where I sung the National Anthem.

After I graduate, I am planning on running for Miss Maine. Above anything else, it is my goal to pursue my love of music. I love music, as it’s a way of expression and of being able to follow my passion with my good friend, John.

Grenier: I’m a music technology major at Franklin Pierce University. With this major, I plan to work in a studio as a sound technician of some sort after college. Any way to get into the music business and create music would be a dream come true. My biggest goal is to eventually work on music for films.

When I have free time, I love to be outdoors, whether it’s surfing, kayaking or skiing, and I play a lot of music with family and friends or just for myself.

How can people find your music? Leslie: People can find our music on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. We’re also performing from 6 to 9 p.m. July 3 at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston, and from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 at Cowbell Grill and Tap in Lewiston.

