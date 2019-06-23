TROY, Mich. – June Lydia Keene (nee: Gagne) went to be with the lord on June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Dear wife of Wallace for 64 years. Beloved mother of Ronald Keene (Cheryl) and Gary Keene. Dear grandmother of David Sellick (Mary), Rachel Davis (Brendon) and Ashley Cracchiolo (Eric). Great-grandmother of Isabel Sellick and Lillian Sellick. Loving sister of Sylvia Jackson (Carl), Louis Gagne (the late Carol), the late Frederick Gagne (the late Doris), the late Helene Keene (the late Milton), the late Edwin Gagne (the late Dorothy), the late Robert Gagne (Ida), the late Eleanor Jordon (the late Burton), and the late Donald Gagne (Janice).

A memorial service will be held on August 3, at 11 a.m. at Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R Rd., Troy, Mich. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m.

She was born on June 23, 1933, a daughter of Alfred “Fred” Joseph Gagne of Leeds and Mabel Primrose Cooley Gagne, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

June attended Poland and Mechanic Falls, Schools. She married Wallace M. Keene on June 18, 1955 and raised two sons, Ronald Wallace and Gary Lewis. June worked in the shoe, telephone, and steel manufacturing industries, but most of the time was a devoted wife and mother to her family. June worked on an election board where she was also responsible for taking the ballots to the county court house after the election was over. She was a member of United Methodist Women, did coffee clean up, helped make and deliver sandwiches, and was a greeter for the church. She enjoyed camping and traveling to national parks where she camped in 49 of the 50 United States.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Dementia Society of America.

