SACO – Simonne Bégin Janelle, 94, of Saco and formerly of Old Orchard Beach and Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Landing in Saco.

Simonne was born in Lewiston on Feb. 20, 1925, the daughter of Lucien and Marie (Poulin) Bégin. Simonne attended l’école Saint Pierre le cours supérieur and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1943.

On June 20, 1949, Simonne married Gérard Janelle. Together they operated The Edgewater Hotel/Motel from 1953 to 1988. Their son, Pierre, now owns and operates the Edgewater.

Throughout her life Simonne was a person of great faith and a person committed to community service. Simonne was active in parish life at Good Shepherd Parish as a CCD teacher, an RCIA catechist, a participant and leader of centering prayer groups, a co-member of the Third Order of Saint Dominic and was active in many other parish groups. Simonne also volunteered for more than 25 years at Southern Maine Hospital Center’s gift shop.

Simonne was predeceased by her husband, Gérard Janelle on Jan. 12, 1996 and by her brother, Roger Bégin on Dec. 3, 2000.

Simonne is survived by two sons, André G. Janelle and his wife, Suzanne, Pierre J. Janelle and his wife, Katy; and by four grandchildren, Nicole Janelle and her husband, Jake Donaldson, Céline Dinh Janelle and her husband, Tuan Dinh Janelle, Christian Janelle and Charlotte Janelle; and by three great-grandchildren Anaïs, Salomé and Xa. Simonne is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. To view Simonne’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

