JAY — An SUV hauling a trailer went off state Route 133 on Thursday morning and struck a guy wire and pole, spilling the trailer’s contents over the road, police Sgt. Russell Adams said.

The 2005 GMC Yukon driven by Mark Bogue, 73, of Farmington was heading south toward Livermore Falls about a half-mile before the Bean’s Corner intersection of state Route 156 when lost control of it, Adams said.

The section of road was blocked for about 75 minutes while the road was cleared of debris, he said.

Traffic was rerouted down state Route 156 in Jay and McCrillis Corner Road in Wilton.

Jay Patrolman Noah Kolodji was assisted by Jay and Wilton fire rescue departments.

