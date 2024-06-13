• Brandon R. Breingan, 27, New Sharon, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, on Monday, June 10, in New Sharon, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Steven M. Ventullo, 42, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, fugitive from justice, Tuesday, June 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Luis Camacho, 41, Farmington, disorderly conduct-offensive words, gestures, Tuesday, June 11, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Myles A.D. Lynch, 21, Eustis, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 11, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

