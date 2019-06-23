Androscoggin County

*Stanley Laurinaitis, 30, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at 190 Middle Road in Sabattus.

Lewiston

*Isaac Ventura, 58, transient, on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening display of weapon, 11:55 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Main and Canal streets.

*Ian Gentry, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:36 a.m. Sunday, in Lewiston.

*Abubaker Omar, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2 a.m. Sunday, at 78 Maple St.

*Amber Morin, 25, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3 a.m. Sunday, at 79 Howard St.

*Andrew White, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 4:33 p.m. Sunday, on Webber Road.

