DEAR SUN SPOTS: You’re my last resort. On June 6 I lost my precious gold chain with a little gold anchor on it. My heart is broken as this is a sentimental item. I’ve checked everywhere I’ve been and have had no luck.

I’m hoping a Sun Spots reader may have found it. I will give a reward. My number is 782-6443. Thank you for helping so many people.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I so hope you are right and that a Sun Spots reader has found your beloved necklace. I have a tiny locket on a chain that I’ve had since I was 4 years old and I would be devastated if it went missing. My heart goes out to you. I’ll be thinking positive thoughts. Please let us know when you and your keepsake are reunited!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The members of the Woman’s Literary Union are having a huge sale on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds support our scholarship fund for Androscoggin County students. The sale includes toys, puzzles, thousands of books sorted by category, items from Japan, antique knickknacks, exercise equipment, kitchenware, and much more. Donations are tax-deductible.

We are accepting prom gowns for next year’s Fairy Godmother Prom Gown Giveaway, too.

— Kathy, no town

ANSWER: I can’t say enough about this wonderful organization. To learn more about all the ways the Woman’s Literary Union serves our community, including the scholarship fund, Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway, and the Foss Mansion in Auburn, go to the website womansliteraryunion.org. You can contact them at [email protected] and 783-5630.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 50th Reunion of the Edward Little High School Class of 1969 will take place at Martindale Country Club on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. We would like to contact all our classmates, but are missing addresses for Daniel R. Dumont, Gerald F. Grant Jr., Sherly J. Hall, James L. Heimerl, Cathy A. Howes, Judith Krup Hurwitz, Catherine Brown Knightly, Donna M. Nadeau, Cathy Ann Raye, Pauline M. MacDonald Samson, Michael Sawtelle, Rosette M. Pollard Stone and Ruth Plummer Wallingford.

If anyone can provide an address for any of the people, please email me at [email protected]

— Lynn, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope your readers can help. I am the class secretary of the Edward Little High School Class of 1960. I need help locating seven classmates before our 2020 reunion. They are: Christine Bernier, Robert Cothran, Margaret Johnson Tripp, Maxine Larrabee Lafreniere, Shirley Marchant Flaherty, Doris Pinkham Neale and Chester Tripp, Jr. Please call me at 783-6651.

— Mary Ann, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to send canned Maine lobster meat to friends in Asia. Where can I get it?

— Roger, Auburn

ANSWER: Bar Harbor Foods (barharborfoods.com) in Whiting has 6.5-ounce cans of lobster. Their contact information is 259-3341 and [email protected]. This item is also sold through Hannaford, Shaw’s, Amazon and Walmart.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an entertainment center that can hold a television, stereo system, and a DVD/VCR player. It also has plenty of storage space for DVDs, etc. This is free to anyone who wants to pick it up. Please contact me at 353-2634—Shirley, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

