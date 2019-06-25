DEAR SUN SPOTS: You know everything. Where is the Adams’ column? She wrote of gardening and geese. Where is Mr. Neal’s column? His column was in the Sunday Sun Journal. Where is “Check it Out”? The column is greatly missed. And in regards to the new weather format, what is “wx”?

— Jay, Jay

ANSWER: Ha ha, Jay. You’re funny. I WISH I knew everything. Actually, our esteemed executive editor, Judy Meyer, answered these questions to help us out. Eileen Adams, a former staff writer and a favorite columnist, has retired to tend her geese and her garden.

Bob Neal has recently come on as the editor for the Franklin Journal and the Livermore Falls Advertiser, and no longer writes “The Countryman” column for the Sun Journal’s Sunday edition. However, he is writing a new column titled, “The Comma Chaser,” that appears in those weekly newspapers and online at sunjournal.com. It’s a delight.

Our long-running “Check it Out” column has been replaced with an expanded calendar in print and online. We invite people to submit their events at https://www.sunjournal.com/events-calendar/#!/. There is no charge to do that.

And what does “wx” mean? It’s Morse code for “weather.” If you look in the Wx column of city temperatures you’ll see abbreviations for sunny (s), showers (sh), partly-cloudy (pc), mostly cloudy (mc), thunderstorms (t), etc.

Thanks, Judy, for taking time out of your busy day to help out Ms. Sun Spots. As always, you come to my rescue when I need info about the big picture!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You have been so successful in helping people find answers to their questions that I decided to challenge you to help me find my “dog tag” that I’ve lost in the L-A/ Greene area. It’s attached to a key ring, along with a pill packet. This item is very meaningful to me. If found, please call 946-2012.

— No name, Greene

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Webb Lake Association is holding Lake Days on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’re looking for vendors. There is no fee. Come and share your wares at the head of Lake Webb, formerly the Stowell Property. For more information, call Jon at 357-2223 or Maddy at 585-2435.

— Bruce, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Dixfield Outdoor Market is taking vendor applications for our event on Sunday, August 18. The cost of a spot about 15 by 10 feet is $25. The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a rain or shine event with a block party atmosphere. Applications are available at the Dixfield Town Office or on our Facebook page, Dixfield Outdoor Market.

— Nancy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for anyone who can help make winter hats and scarves to give away with Christmas baskets. I will supply the yarn. Any help is greatly appreciated. My number is 376-5653.

— Brenday, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the June 24 Sun Spots column where the reader asked how to remove a black toilet bowl ring, we also have a toilet that gets a dark ring around the waterline every year or so. We’ve discovered that using gray “wet-dry” very fine sandpaper while wearing rubber gloves and scrubbing very gently repeatedly, gets that dark ring off completely without damaging the bowl.

— No name, Bethel

