WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons approved a liquor license application Tuesday for the Wilson Lake Country Club. In May, the board tabled the application because the business owed more than $20,000 in real estate and personal property taxes for 2017 and 2018.

“They are paid in full and up to date,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said before the vote. “They owe nothing until the next tax bill.”

In other business, bids were opened on three tax-acquired properties. A land-only 4.09-acre parcel at 274 Tobin Flat Road, with a minimum bid of $1,575, was awarded to Clarence and Stephanie Henderson of Taunton, Massachusetts, for $4,600

The minimum bid for a 0.03-acre unbuildable island was $839. It was awarded to Ellen Shibles of Wilton for $5,014.74.

A minimum bid of $4,530 was required for a 0.72-acre lot at 82 Cemetery Road. The parcel was awarded to Rick Nightengale of Livermore for $16,001.

No bids were submitted for a fourth property, a 0.59-acre lot at 30 Webb Ave. that carried a minimum bid of $20,275.

Irish said other tax-acquired properties were ready to be sold. She said she would bring those properties, and suggestions for the Webb Avenue parcel, before the board at the next meeting.

The second phase of demolition and cleanup of the Forster Mill has begun, Irish said. EnviroVantage of Epping, New Hampshire, had removed all the windows but was currently off-site, she said.

“They claim they will be back next week and they will be finished by the Aug. 20 deadline,” she said.

EnviroVantage completed initial asbestos removal and demolition last year, clearing about half of the site.

The former mill has been used to manufacture automotive upholstery, wood products and plastic cutlery over its more than 100 years. The property was acquired by the town in 2015.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: