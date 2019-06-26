CONCORD, N.H. — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is taking steps to ensure a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead remains in custody even if his criminal case were dismissed.

Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is being held without bail in the Coos County House of Corrections. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide in Friday’s crash .

Zhukovskyy’s father told the Boston Herald that his son is a Ukrainian citizen and has permanent resident status in the U.S.

Jail Superintendent Ben Champagne said ICE placed a detainer on Zhukovskyy on Tuesday. A detainer means even if the case were to be dismissed, Zhukovskyy would be turned over to ICE for possible deportation.

Messages were left for ICE and Zhukovskyy’s public defender, Melissa Davis, seeking comment.

The company that employed Zhukovskyy has a history of violations.

According to an Associated Press analysis of federal data, the Massachusetts company, Westfield Transport, has faced over 60 violations in the last 24 months. That’s according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data updated Tuesday.

The company’s rate of vehicles being kept off roads because of violations is 20.8% — a figure nearly four times greater than the national average of 5.5%.

No one answered the phone Wednesday at the company’s office.

A truck safety analyst said repeated violations of this kind are “so preventable.”

