Milford voters sped through their annual town meeting last week, approving total appropriations for fiscal year 2020 of about $5 million.

According to Administrative Assistant Sarah Commeau, 41 people attended the meeting, moving through 43 articles on the warrant in about 90 minutes. Two articles were amended, with $150,000 taken from the article for roads and bridges and $47,000 for debt service.

Voters also decided to leave to selectmen the decision on what to do about winter plowing. Under one choice, the town would appropriate $120,000 for plowing of roads by the public works department; under the other, $150,000 would be raised to have an outside contractor do the plowing. Two bonds also were approved, one for a new salt shed, the other for a new plow truck.

Commeau said this week that even with the amended articles, the increase in property taxes still will be what was estimated prior to town meeting – approximately $1 per thousand dollars of valuation in taxes, or about 5 percent more than the current fiscal year.

