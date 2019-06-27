LEWISTON — For as long as anyone can remember, organizers of the annual Liberty Festival have had one big item on their wish list: They wanted more than anything for the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band to play there.

Wish noted, wish granted: The highly sought band will play this year as the festivities get underway.

“We are so excited to have the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band performing on July 3 this year,” festival President Cathy McDonald said. ” We have been trying for several years to secure them for our celebration.”

The band is made up of 32 musicians from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine and New Hampshire.

“Performing for audiences around the world and in its own backyard, the 195th Concert Band is carrying on a proud tradition of military bands past and present,” according to the band literature. “The 195th Concert Band has a performance repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, as well as performing compositions by Maine composers. The concert band maintains an active performance schedule, playing around the state at numerous military and civilian functions.”

The band will be part of the Salute to the American Flag and Retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. July 3 in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street. For more information, visit: libertyfestival.org.

