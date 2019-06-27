First it was Amazon’s “Good Omens.” (So dark but funny! So English! So addictive.)

Then, Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” (I can’t even. You’ve just got to watch it. Like, yesterday.)

And now we’re days away from Netflix’s third season of “Stranger Things” (Hot sheriff! Monsters! The upside down!) and Bag Lady is going for a previously unfathomable binge-watching trifecta.

Since that’s a lot of time to commit to the couch in a matter of weeks, it only seemed fitting this week to shop for binge-able snacks that won’t leave me, or you, a helpless blob at the end of all that excellent viewing.

Bottom’s up!

• Vegan Rob’s beet, Brussels sprout or cauliflower puffs, 3.5 oz, Axis Natural Foods, $3.25

I know, I know. But before you what-the-heck or blech, 138 customers on Amazon have collectively given these cheese-puff-replacements 4.3 out of 5 stars! They’ve left reviews like, “Deeeeelicous!!!!” and “life changing” and “not gross.”



“Not gross” will forever more be among the highest of compliments.

• Stacey’s cinnamon sugar pita chips, 1 oz., Hannaford, $3.49

These are so good and just as sweet and crispy as you’d imagine. Don’t attempt to share a bag. It won’t end pretty.

• Whole Cuts potato snacks, lightly salted or sea salt and vinegar, 4 oz., Hannaford, $1.99

According to the packaging, these are made from russet potatoes, cut in a French fry fashion but “crunch like a chip.” Are they potato sticks 2.0? Maybe, but that doesn’t sound like such a bad thing.

• Alternative Baking Co. vegan cookies, 4.25 oz, Axis, $2.15

Sizable cookies in flavors like snicker doodle and chocolate chip that are also dairy, egg and hydrogenated oil-free. They had me at sizable.



• Green seedless grapes, Blackie’s Farm Fresh Produce, $1.49/pound

A nice cookie palate cleanser.



• Seneca caramel apple chips, 2.5 oz., Blackie’s, $1.79

Sure, you could eat an actual apple, but when 455 customers have also given this 4.3 out of 5 stars AND there’s caramel involved, there’s no contest.

• Plum tomatoes, Blackie’s, $15 for 25 pounds

Make a giant batch of salsa! Have me over! We’ll have the most spoilery talk! Everybody wins.



Best find: Jolly Time’s The Big Cheez ultimate cheddar popcorn, three microwavable bags, Hannaford, $1.99

Sure, we can debate the merits of “cheez,” but this could be the perfect sweet spot between beet puffs and Drake’s Fudge Dipped Devil Dogs which OMG I want to try, but I also want to live a few more decades?

Think twice: About passing up “Dead to Me.”

It starts with a violent hit-and-run and in a slow, “Twin Peaks”-ian way, unravels to reveal more and more of the story with characters you want to hug, slap, feel for and laugh with.

I believe the New York Times declared it, “Not gross.”

Bag Lady’s true identity is protected by a pair of stylish, sweater-wearing Doberman pinschers (who feel like they’re sleeping the summer away) and the customer service counter at the Sun Journal. You can reach her at [email protected]

