PARIS — SAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts told directors Monday, June 17, Oxford Hills Middle School Principal Paul Bickford submitted his resignation in order to take over as Director of Maine Region 11 Vocational program.

“Although no longer working for SAD 17, he will be working with our students,” he said. “We are excited for him, wish him well and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Bickford is a long-time employee of the district, Colpitts said. “First as a teacher and a coach, then as an assistant principal of the high school and then principal. Basically he is going back the the high school he left a year and a half ago.”

“I have had a great experience as principal of Oxford Hills Middle School over the past two years and have a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the OHMS staff,” said Bickford. “I am excited to have the opportunity to become the Director of Oxford Hills Technical School and to work with the Maine Vocational Region 11 Board.

“OHTS offers outstanding opportunities for the students of the Oxford Hills and Buckfield in career and technical education, with a staff who excels at their work. I look forward to continuing my own professional growth and to continue to foster and enhance the good work done through OHTS for the students of our communities.”

The principalship at OHMS has been advertised and a number of viable candidates have come forward, Colpitts added.

