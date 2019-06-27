NORWAY — Grab your tie-dyed shirts, love beads, and bell-bottoms and come to Norway Memorial Library on Thursday, August 1, 6:30-8:00 pm. when Curt Bessette and Jen Kurtz share music and stories about those magical, musical times. Curt went to Woodstock and Jen saw the Beatles as a young girl! They currently live in Lyman, Maine and have performed all over New England.

This concert is open to the public. Free tickets are available at the information desk starting Tuesday, July 9 and are required as seating is limited. This is a house concert format. We kindly ask for a donation of $5 at the door that will go to Curt & Jen. For more information please call the library at 743-5309 or visit www.norway.lib.me.us

