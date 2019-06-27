Registration is open for the third annual Rumble at The Ballpark wrestling competition, for high school and college-age wrestlers, July 20 at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach.

The double-elimination tournament has a high school division (grades 8-12 in 2019-20) and a college division. College-age wrestlers do not have to be affiliated with a college team. All proceeds from the tournament are donated to area wrestling programs. The tournament begins at 1 p.m., with an optional clinic at 11 a.m. The costs are $20 for the clinic only, $30 to wrestle, or $40 for both. To sign up, visit the rebrand.ly/RumbleattheBallpark2019. For more information, contact Pat MacDonald at [email protected]

