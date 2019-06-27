NORWAY—This is the second summer that the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will offer a Weekly Kayaking Cancer Wellness Program for men and women on Norway Lake.

Join them on Norway Lake for some fun and exercise on the lake on Wednesdays in July from 4:00pm -6:00pm: July 10, 17, 24 and 31. Bring your own life jacket and kayak, paddle board or canoe. There will be a some boats and equipment available to use if you do not have your own, but please call ahead to reserve. The exact location on Norway Lake will be announced later, call 890-0329 for more information. For individuals with cancer and their caregivers.

