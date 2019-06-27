AREA — Lake Thompson Fish & Game is holding a Open Range Shooting Event on June 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thompson Lake is in Poland, Casco. Otisfield and Oxford.

There will be several different shooting categories. The public is invited to come and check out the facilities. Members have been working hard to getting it cleaned up. While there is still a lot to do, members aim to have a lot of fun. Youth are welcome, and if enough come who want to compete a round or two with just youth can be arranged.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, soda and chips for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The club is selling booster club tickets and will be doing a 50/50. Bring a chair if you plan on sitting and watching. Come and help celebrate the first of what is hoped to be many open range days.

