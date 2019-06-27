GREENWOOD — Fred Henderson’s last meeting as selectman was certainly one to remember.

The selectman of 18 years was presented with the Spirit of America Award at the end of the June 18 meeting.

The award is given to an individual who has displayed devotion to the community.

Resident Norm Milliard defeated Henderson in a June 13 vote for the open position.

“Over the years I think I can count on one hand the number of times we’ve had a difference of opinion,” Selectman Arnie Jordan said.

“I couldn’t ask for better people to work with,” Selectman Amy Chapman said.

In other business at the meeting, the board asked local artist Peter Musso to help the Fire Department choose paint colors for the Fire Station.

