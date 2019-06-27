UPTON — Upton voters approved all 42 articles in about an hour at last Thursday’s annual town meeting.

Fifty people attended the meeting.

Incumbent Joe Bernier was elected for another three-year term as selectman.

Leslie Aron was chosen as Town Clerk for the ensuing year. She was the incumbent.

Charlotte Dominique was chosen as Tax Collector and School Board Director. Dominique will be Tax Collector for the following year and her term as director is for three years.

Deborah Judkins was chosen as Treasurer/Bookkeeper for the following year.

The budget overall is close to last years. The town has had some big expenditures this year so there will be an undetermined increase, according to head Selectman Bob Pepler.

Steve Wight moderated the meeting.

