I am writing to express my joy at the wonderful group of Democratic hopefuls campaigning for the next election. They are the best and the brightest; the cream of the crop.

It is so refreshing to hear them use the English language correctly. All seem to be well-educated and informed about the issues facing this nation, from foreign affairs to economic issues. I would bet my farm that every one of those incredible candidates has read at least one book on world history and American history.

I am amazed at the excellent ideas and the honest desire to bring integrity and dignity back to the oval office.

Some of the candidates have come from humble beginnings but have earned every inch of the territory they are now standing on. I am sure they worked their way up on their own merits and not by standing on a pile of money, earned by someone else.

I am excited about the future of this great country after seeing this group of outstanding people. I would vote for any one of them today.

Carole Richards, Livermore

