The RFA will present the full-length Broadway Musical “Mamma Mia!” June 28, 29, 30 and July 1, 2019 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 PM except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 PM matinee. To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.organd click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for First-Night (6/28) and the matinee (6/30) is $15, all other nights: $20 Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows!

« Previous

Next »