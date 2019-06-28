L to R: back row: Sam Meehan, Kelsey Meehan, Kerry Gardner, Mike Sherrod, Benjamin Andrews, Tim Straub, Anne Crump, Owen Sinclair. L to R front row: Adrian Heatley, Lisa Symes, Jess House, Amelia McMillan, Daxx Williams, Autumn-Sky Williams, Hannah McMillan, Tina Marie Falasco. Missing: Amanda Christian, Ariel Clinch, Raina Sherrer, Erin Smith, Carl Symes.

The RFA will present the full-length Broadway Musical “Mamma Mia!” June 28, 29, 30 and July 1, 2019 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 PM except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 PM matinee. To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.organd click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page.  The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for First-Night (6/28) and the matinee (6/30) is $15, all other nights: $20 Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows!

