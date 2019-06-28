FARMINGTON – William “Bill” N. Therrien, Sr., 74, a resident of Jay, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born on May 26, 1945 in Chisholm, the son of Paul O. Therrien, Jr. and Martha L. (Perry) Therrien.

He was a 1964 graduate Livermore Falls High School. He worked at the International Paper Mill in Jay, Bath Iron Works in Bath and Verso Paper in Jay. On August 22, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Wilton, he married Linda Jean Mosher of North Jay.

Bill was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed golfing, wintering in Florida and participating in the Amvets Post 33 Firing Squad.

He is survived by his sons, William “Sonny” Therrien, Jr. of Zephyrhills, Fla., Shane Therrien of Boothbay Harbor; his sister, Louise Parker of Livermore Falls, two brothers, Richard Therrien and his wife Annette of Livermore and Ronald Therrien of Plantation, FlA.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, and a brother, Sonny Therrien.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

