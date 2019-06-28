Gretchen Arsenault of Auburn talks with Gary Stallsworth of Lewiston about her art exhibit at The Studio on Lisbon Street during the Art Walk LA in Lewiston on Friday. Arsenault is one of four resident artists at the The Studio, a creative space owned and operated by artist Grayling Cunningham. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Michelle Yonuss of Lewiston describes her artwork on the Canal Street Alley during Art Walk LA in Lewiston on Friday. “This is my sanctuary,” said Yonuss, one of four resident artists at the The Studio, a creative space owned and operated by artist Grayling Cunningham. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Art exhibit curator Ty Bolduc of Greene chats with visitors to his “In Honor of Stonewall” exhibit during Art Walk LA in Lewiston on Friday. Bolduc, a junior at Leavitt Area High School in Turner, gathered six artists from the LGBT community to create an exhibit in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots led by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early-morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. Bolduc is co-chairman of the Outright L/A board and will be a parade marshal for the Pride March between Festival Plaza in Auburn and Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Saturday. The march begins at 11 a.m. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal