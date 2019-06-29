At the 17th annual Kingfield Pops concert on Saturday evening, Marie Marcoux and her son, Rick Greene, watched GoldenOak perform a rousing set of original and cover songs, ending with Queen’s popular hit, “Another One Bites the Dust.” “They’re just great, aren’t they!” Marcoux exclaimed, clapping her hands and smiling. Valerie Tucker photo
At the 17th annual Kingfield Pops concert on Saturday evening, hundreds of youngsters caught rainbow-colored bubbles, played tag and danced to the music of the Kruger Brothers, GoldenOak, Identity Crisis, the Western Maine Trash Can Band, the Toscano Music Company and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Valerie Tucker photo
On Saturday evening, the acres of open field was filled with music lovers toting chairs, picnics and blankets for nearly five hours of enjoyment. Performers at the 17th annual Kingfield Pops concert included the Kruger Brothers, GoldenOak, Identity Crisis, the Western Maine Trash Can Band, the Toscano Music Company and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Valerie Tucker photo