Fairlawn

Sunday, June 23 Pinehurst results: 1. Chris Cloutier/Mike Cloutier -10 (won tiebreaker) 2. Marty Eyre/Cindy Hammond -10 3. David Van Baars/Tim Bowe -8 (won tie breaker) 4. Bobby Johnson/Greg Emery -8; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Dan Gurney Hole in One 2. Reco Arnoldy 7’7″ 3. Mike Bell 9’9″ No. 13 — 1. Chris Cloutier 5’6″ 2. John Moreau 14’4″ 3. Mike Bell 18’1″.

The Meadows

Ken Lizotte hit a hole in one on No.15 at The Meadows Golf Club. The hole is 138 yards and the hole-in-one was hit with a seven iron.

Thursday, June 20 Senior League results: Front Nine: 1. Ray Samson/Don Morency/Porky Boulet/Paul Potvin -1 2. Paul Forgues/Lou Longtin/Bill McNally/Clyde Epperson even; Closest to the pin — Paul Potvin 5’6″; Back Nine: 1. Gene Reny/Ron Begin/Paul Landry/Greg Ruby -2 2. Gerald Epperson/Chuck Clavett/Bruce Parker/Richard Hanley -1 Closest to the pin — Lou Dumont 13’5″; Overall: 50/50 — Chuck Drinkwater.

Pedro O’Hara’s standings as of Tuesday, June 18: Samson/Morency 43 Leeman/Malpass 39.5 Rousseau/Lajoie 38 Foss/Bailey 38 Lowell/Melaragno 37.5 Matthew/Scott 36 R. Maheux/Boulet 34 Lamore/Daigle 32.5 Begin/Favreau 32 Hurd/Chouinard 31.5 Snyder/Harrington 28 Warner/Houlares 26 Barnett/P. Maheux 23.5 Bergeron/Blanchette 17.5 Racine/Charron 14 Annear/Rosen 7 Lamore/Daigle 32.5 Begin/Favreau 32.0 Hurd/Chouinard 31.5 Snyder/Harrington 28.0 Warner/Houlares 26.0 Barnett/P. Maheux 23.5 Bergeron/Blanchette 17.5 Racine/Charron 14.0 Annear/Rosen 7.0.

Poland Spring

Sunday, June 23 AB Blind Draw results: Gross — 1. Piirainen, Edwin/Lasky, Adrienne 72 2. Barajas, Rafael/Noble, Steve 74 2. Laliberte, Mark/Smith, Leesa 74 2. Poulin Jr., Dan/Laprino, Tom 74 5. Ross, Gordon/Hubbard, Sandra 75; Net — 1. Ross, Gordon/Hubbard, Sandra 59 2. Herbert, Ron/Bates, Michelle 61 3. Barajas, Rafael/Noble, Steve 62 3. Fasulo, Phil/Doughty, Al 62 3. Poulin Jr., Dan/Laprino, Tom 62; Pins: No. 6 — 1. Gordon Smith 8’6″ 2. Rafael Barajas 17′ No. 8 — 1. Duane Ross 10’10” 2. Al Doughty 14’1.5″ No. 13 — 1. Gordon Ross 14’5″ 2. James Bowden 25’7″; Skins: Gross — Gordon Smith No. 4, Jack Conway No. 6, Larry Ross No. 12, Al Doughty No. 13; Net — Al Doughty No. 13.

Saturday, June 22 AB Blind Draw Best Ball: Gross — 1. Ross, Duane/Smith, Leesa 73 1. Laliberte, Mark/Tetenman, Stan 73 3. Ross, Larry/Ross, Jill 73 5. Langelier, Mike/Ross, Sandra 76 5. Herbert, Ron/Laliberte, Lisa 76 5. Wood, Robert/Fasulo, Sharon 76; Net — 1. Ross, Duane/Smith, Leesa 60 1. Laliberte, Mark/Tetenman, Stan 60 3. Herbert, Ron/Laliberte, Lisa 61 4. Langelier, Mike/Ross, Sandra 62 4. Wood, Robert/Fasulo, Sharon 62; Pins: No. 6 — Gordon Ross 6’1″ No. 13 — Mark Laliberte 22’6″; Skins: Gross — Michael Ianno No. 1, Larry Ross No. 2 and No. 14, Duane Ross No. 5 and No. 15, Rafael Barajas No. 9, Mike Langelier No. 10; Net — Michael Ianno No. 1, Jill Ross No. 8, Rafael Barajas No. 9, Sharon Fasulo No. 16 and No. 18.

Nine and Dine results: Gross — 1. Gagnier, Greg/Gagnier, Diane 40 2. Maines, Patricia/Maines, Ralph 42 2. Poliquin, Gil/Poliquin, Diana 42 5. Lasky, Adrienne/Lasky, Marc 43; Net — 1. Gagnier, Greg/Gagnier, Diane 35 2. Poliquin, Gil/Poliquin, Diana 37 2. Bartley, Gayle/Bartley, Paul 37 4. Maines, Patricia/Maines, Ralph 38 4. Fickett, Mike/Hubbard, Sandra 38; Pin: No. 6: Men — Gary Bazinet 30’2″ Women — Patricia Maines 12’11”.

Springbrook

Saturday, June 22 Nevada Scramble results: Gross — 1. Ken Carver/Brian Henderson/Bud Murphy/Rachel Newman 67 2. Dick Therrien/Tim Mynahan/Joe Mertzel/Dick Metivier 68; Net — 1. Mike Godin/Ashley Golden/Tom Tiner/Ron Leeman 57.8 2. George Hopkins/Matt Hopkins/Tyler Tyburski/J. Levasseur 58.4 3. Kevin Bell/Rick Fourtier/Jeff Witheral/Nate Witheral 58.8; Pins: No. 2 — Patti Ayotte 6’6″ No. 8 — Lou Maurice 12’6″ No. 13 — Tyler Tyburski 9′ No. 15 — Ron Leeman 3’3″; Skins: Gross — R.Provencher/L.Maurice/J.Chasse/L.Mynahan No. 7, M.Godin/A.Golden/T.Tiner/R.Leeman No. 11, K.Carver/B.Henderson/B.Murphy/R.Newman No. 13; Net — G.Hopkins/M.Hopkins/T.Tyburski/J.Levasseur No. 3, R.Provencher/L.Maurice/J.Chasse/L.Mynahan No. 7, K.Carver/B.Henderson/B.Murphy/R.Newman No. 13.

