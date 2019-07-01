Firefighters from multiple towns are on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Standish.
The fire was reported at 26 Musselman Road in Standish. The home appears to be a total loss, according to News Center Maine.
The roof of the building has collapsed.
Fire officials have not yet disclosed if there are any injuries, according to the Portland news station.
This story will be updated.
-
Crime
Madison man charged in sex crime at UMF
-
Maine
Jared Golden seeks $5 million to bolster VA’s mental health care
-
Maine
Hollis man in custody after striking pregnant wife with car, police say
-
Oxford Hills
Fryeburg celebrates with fireworks Tuesday night
-
News
CDC warns about outbreaks of fecal parasite in public swimming pools and water parks