TURNER — A Turner man suffered serious injuries Monday when the loader he was operating fell into a liquid manure pit at Nezinscot Farm.

Turner Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett said the man, who she declined to identify, was operating a skid-steer loader at the farm of at 284 Turner Center Road when the machine fell into the pit.

Bennett said the man was pulled out and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

There was no information from the hospital late Monday on his condition.

The farm is owned by Gregg and Gloria Varney. It began as the first organic dairy in the state, and has expanded to include a gourmet food shop, cafe and bakery, fromagerie, charcuterie and fiber studio, according to the farm’s website.

