MINOT — Selectmen approved amendments to town fees for cemetery plots, burial permits and building permits at Monday night’s meeting.

Gravesites for nonresidents will be $800 each. However, Town Administrator Danielle Loring said longtime residents who moved out of town would be eligible for the resident fee of $600. There is a $25 fee for each burial permit.

For building permits, the minimum $30 application fee will remain.

For new dwellings, the new charge is $50, plus 25 cents per square foot of finished area will remain. An amendment to the fee schedule includes an additional 20 cents per square foot of unfinished area.

For mobile homes, the new fee is $50. The charge of 15 cents per square foot of finished area remains.

For residential garages, the new fee is $30 plus 20 cents per square foot of finished area and 15 cents per square foot. Loring said a finished area is a separate room with drywall walls, such as an office or a game room.

Other new fees:

• Sheds: $30 plus 7 cents per square foot.

• Decks: $30 plus 5 cents per square foot.

• Greenhouses, chimneys/fireplaces: $30.

• Agricultural barns: $30 plus 5 cents per square foot.

• Commercial barns: $30 plus 10 cents per square foot.

• Solar panels: $25 plus 15 cents per square foot.

• Signs: $25 plus 50 cents per square foot.

• Additions: $30 plus 15 cents per square foot.

• Residential renovations: $30 plus 10 cents per square foot finished area and 5 cents per square foot unfinished area. Renovations include but are not limited to moving interior walls, enlarging windows/doors, expanding and remodeling kitchens/bathrooms, removing wall covering to insulate and recover.

• Demolition: $30.

« Previous

Next »