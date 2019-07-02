FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to close the county courthouse Friday, July 5, and for nonunion employees to be paid for the day.

It means the courthouse and the District Attorney’s Office in Farmington will be closed for a four-day weekend, including Thursday, the Fourth of July.

Gov. Janet Mills declared state offices closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day, County Clerk Julie Magoon said.

She asked commissioners if they wanted to do the same with the county courthouse and give nonunion employees a day off Friday.

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said they should probably go along with the state. Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington agreed.

