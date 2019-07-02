FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners set the tax rate for 2019-20 Tuesday at $1.29 per $1,000 of property valuation, which is a 3-cent increase from last year.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said she calculated the lowest tax rate and lowest overlay possible. Taxes assessed to the towns, plantations and unorganized territory will be $5.61 million, including $13,351 in overlay.

The amount assessed to towns and organized plantations totals $5.17 million. The amount assessed to unorganized townships is $442,212, according to Magoon’s information.

The county used $150,000 from the fund balance to lower the taxes, Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington said. Last year $100,000 was used.

Tax bills were going to be mailed either Tuesday or Wednesday, Magoon said.

The first half of taxes is due Sept. 1 and the second half Feb. 1, 2020.

The county’s budget was set at an overall $6.75 million for the county and the jail.

The budget for the county, not including jail expenses, is $4.5 million, a $54,181 increase from the current budget. After factoring in $748,000 in anticipated revenue, the tax assessment is $3.75 million, county Financial Manager Vickie Braley said last week.

The budget for the Franklin County Detention Center (the jail) is $2.24 million, an increase of $134,744 from the current budget.

Franklin County valuations and taxes by town 2019-20 valuation 2019-20 taxes 2018-19 valuation 2018-19 taxes Avon $42.50 $54,825 $41.50 $52,290 Carrabassett Valley $622.55 $803,090 $600.50 $756,630 Carthage $82.85 $106,877 $85.65 $107,919 Chesterville $96.50 $124,485 $99.40 $125,244 Coplin Plantation $43.75 $56,437 $41.60 $52,416 Dallas Plantation $134.60 $173,634 $131 $165,060 Eustis $167.30 $215,817 $163 $205,632 Farmington $441.05 $568,955 $451.25 $568,575 Industry $93.35 $120,422 $87.15 $109,809 Jay $548.95 $708,146 $609.95 $768,537 Kingfield $120.05 $154,865 $123.85 $156,051 New Sharon $101.55 $131,000 $97.45 $122,787 New Vineyard $76.85 $99,137 $74.25 $93,555 Phillips $83.40 $107,586 $81.30 $102,438 Rangeley $521.05 $672,155 $529.55 $667,233 Rangeley Plantation $201.25 $259,613 $199.30 $251,118 Sandy River Plantation $126.25 $162,863 $125.35 $157,941 Strong $83.65 $107,909 $82.95 $104,517 Temple $40.60 $52,374 $41 $51,660 Weld $121.25 $156,413 $114.60 $144,396 Wilton $260.75 $336,368 $257.75 $324,765

*Valuations in millions *Taxes rounded up

