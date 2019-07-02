Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, helped to raise money as part of the 2018 campaign, and recently donated $600 to The Store Next Door Project at Lewiston High School. The project provides food and other basic tangible goods, academic support, emotional support and service referrals for students living in Lewiston in all grades. Jamie Caouette, left, from The Store Next Door Project accepts the check from Mary Jane Goodell, community outreach coordinator for Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union.