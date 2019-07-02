The Lewiston Little League U10 All-Stars beat previously undefeated Augusta 18-2 in four innings in the championship round Tuesday in Hallowell. Lewiston and Augusta face off again for the U10 state championship Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Charles Lane: Public debt reflects political polarization
-
Opinion
Raise the smoking age and then enforce it
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Ambition on display — but what else?
-
Connections
Photo: Lewiston student is honorary page in the Maine Senate
-
Connections
Photo: St. Michael’s Church purchases AED