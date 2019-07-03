OXFORD — “I think it is important to give something back to a generation that gave so much of themselves and got so little in return,” said Tom Ryan, a firefighter and EMT with both Oxford Fire and Rescue and New Gloucester Fire and Rescue.

Ryan, of Kingfield, accompanied 43 veterans on an Honor Flight Maine tour of Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.

Honor Flight is a non-profit organization which honors America’s veterans for their service and sacrifices. The organization transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to terminally ill veterans of all conflicts and World War II survivors. Korean and Vietnam veterans are also transported on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian, typically a family member.

Laurie Sidelinger, Honor Flight Maine board chairperson, said honorees were primarily WWII veterans but the Korean and Vietnam wars were also represented. “We had another 10 veterans on board who served as guardians of our Honor Flight veterans,” she said.

The veterans visited war memorials, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and memorials for each branch of the military. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery during the Changing of the Guard.

Honor Flight Maine recently expanded its medical team, Sidelinger said. The team includes a hospice nurse, paramedics and registered nurses. Ryan’s role as an Advanced EMT was to assist in providing initial medical care to veterans, should a medical emergency arise.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to use those skills,” he said.

Ryan was inspired to volunteer his medical expertise for the flight by Kingfield American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 Commander Johnny Maynard. Ryan’s father, Fulton Ryan, served in the Army prior to Vietnam and is a member of the post.

“There were a lot of men from my hometown were involved in WWII and never did get the opportunity to visit their memorial in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “This is a good way to honor not only my hometown war veterans but all veterans.

The experience, he added, is one he won’t soon forget and one he hopes to repeat in the future.

“I couldn’t even prepare for what I was going to experience,” he said. “It was an emotional experience. Those men and women deserve this and more. It was phenomenal all the way around.”

Joining the Honor Flight was Robert Robichaud, a Korean War veteran who is a resident of Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

Sidelinger said one of the highlights of the trip is mail call. Approximately 50 pieces of mail is distributed to each veteran during the flight. Mail comes from various organizations, government officials and individuals. Mail call was a particularly touching part of the weekend for Robichaud, she added.

“Mr. Robichaud’s dad died when he was 12,” she said. “He didn’t have family to mail him letters when he was in the military. He touched each and every one of those letters. You could tell they meant a lot to him.

“I’ve had veterans tell me they have always felt like a nobody but this experience makes them feel like a somebody. These veterans are able to honor the lives of their friends who didn’t make it. It gives them closure.”

The next Honor Flight Maine is scheduled for Sept. 20-23.

“A lot of people think everything is given to us by corporate sponsors,” she said. “That is not the case. We pay for flights. We pay for hotels. We pay for everything. It is a lot of bake sales and fundraising.”

Tax-deductible donations are also accepted through the organization’s website, www.honorflightmaine.org.

“This really gets in your heart and you want to be there for every flight,” Sidelinger said. “You could tell this had a huge impact on Tom. He worked tirelessly, not just as a part of the medical team, but assisting with every task. He is passionate about what he does for a career and he is passionate about our veterans. He is definitely an amazing addition to our organization.”

