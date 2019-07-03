HARRISON — Harrison Elementary School sixth grade students have spent the last six months revitalizing the Husky Hike Nature Trail, thanks to a $500 Natural Resources Council of Maine grant.

The trail was founded in 1993 by former teacher Carl Backman. At times, high school seniors worked on the three-tenths-mile trail. Mostly, it was left to be reclaimed by nature.

“I’ve wanted turn the simple walking path into an outdoor learning environment for a few years but there was no money,” said STEM teacher Rob Ripley. “Getting the grant gave me the push I needed to do the project.”

The grant was awarded in January but, due to snow, there was not much physical work that could be done. Instead, students spent the winter studying ecosystems and brainstorming ways to improve the trail. Ideas included adding birdhouses, a map kiosk and informative signs.

By the time April rolled around, the trail workers, along with 13 students from other grades, were able to walk the trail. They made note of where work needed to be done and where features to could added.

“We found white tail deer fur and deer scat,” said sixth grader Sara Davis. “We cleared out the trail and I learned stuff I didn’t know about nature. Did you know ferns are coiled when they first come out of the ground?”

As the snow melted and flora began emerging, students were able to identify the different species of plants that grow along the trail. They were intrigued by a woody vine that had wrapped around other trees. “We discovered it is in invasive species called Asian Bittersweet,” said Ripley.

When it came time to decide which signs should be placed on the trail, students decided information about the invasive plant and its native counterpart, American Bittersweet, needed to be included.

“We learned a lot about native and invasive plants,” student Harlee Roy said. “Invasive species can control every other plant. If there are too many, they take over the habitat and native species disappear.”

Other signs along the trail share information about poison ivy, chickadees and red backed salamanders. “We wanted to share information about things that actually live and grow here,” said Ripley.

Students picked signs should be included, conducted research on the topic and added QR codes to direct walkers to more information. “Researching and making signs was my favorite part,” said student Alyssa Page. “I did mine on paper birch.”

When the trail was dry enough to begin work, they spent many class periods clearing and raking the trail. They moved brush and used natural materials to enhance the trail. They used sticks to cover a muddy area and used downed trees to line the path. They identified a circle of boulders as an outdoor classroom area. They incorporated an area for yoga and exercise.

“Many students wanted to create birdhouses as a decorative way to encourage more birds along the trail,” said Ripley.

The idea became an engineering project. Students were asked to design a birdhouse using a single pine board six feet long and six inches wide. Students researched and designed their birdhouses prior to cutting the pieces.

“As students started to assemble them, they realized some plans were not what they had hoped for,” said Ripley. “We had to put improvisation and problem-solving skills to use.”

The result is a collection of unique, brightly colored houses spread out along the trail. Stepping stones and bird baths designed by art students enhance the path.

“My favorite part was going out and seeing what nature really is,” said student Noa Tsapis as she pointed to deer tracks imprinted in soft dirt.

The school year may be over but the project is not. “My hope is to add more to the trail with future ecosystems classes,” Ripley said.

