JAY — Selectpersons are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office, followed by a special town meeting on an application for a grant to help two local businesses expand services.

Voters will consider acceptance of a $60,000 Community Development Block Grant that would be split equally between the Maine Dojo and Fitness Center, and the Barker Enterprises/Wood Pellet Warehouse.

Voters will consider approving the application and submitting it to the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. If approved, the Select Board would be authorized to accept the grant, assume responsibility and exercise authority to implement the programs.

Maine Dojo offers martial arts and a 24-hour access fitness center at 5 Intervale Road. The company would expand the gym and buy exercise equipment, including machines, weights and mats, and hire an additional employee.

The Wood Pellet Warehouse in North Jay wants to buy additional delivery equipment and add an employee to meet its needs.

