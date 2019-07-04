LEWISTON – Rudolphe Albert Dumais, 91, died on June 30, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1927, the son of Romeo and Marie Louise (Plante) Dumais.

Dad was a devoted Catholic and member of Holy Family Church all his life.

He owned and operated Maine Tackle, where he made fishing spools and flies that he sold out of his home and to local bait shops for several years.

Dad was an avid fisher and hunter. He also had many hobbies including, fly tying, photography and developing his own film/pictures, oil painting and furniture making. Dad also built our family home on Ellis Street, Lewiston. He was a self-taught electrician, plumber, auto mechanic and carpenter. There wasn’t much Dad couldn’t do.

He loved spending time with his wife, Ann, their children and grandkids. Dad also loved a good joke and telling them. Often times laughing before the punchline, making everyone else laugh! His sense of humor and funny sayings will be fondly missed by all who knew him.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a Heavy Weapons Crewman stationed out of Ft. Lewis, Washington State. After leaving the service he worked for Knapp Shoe for 33 years. Early in those years, he was a TV repairman, working out of his home back in the day when TV’s ran on tubes. Once he retired from Knapp Shoe he worked for Bedard’s Pharmacy delivering prescriptions for several more years until Mom retired.

Dad was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Cecile Siewert of Apple Valley, Calif., and Jane Rubino of Lewiston; and a brother, Joseph Dumais of Lewiston. He is survived by beloved wife, Ann Dumais of Lewiston; two sons, David Dumais of Wales, Michael Dumais and his wife, Lucie Dumais, of Monmouth; two daughters, Lisa Bernier and her partner, Jeffrey Akerley, of Lewiston, Carol Griffin and her husband, Edward Griffin of Rochester, N.H.; his grandchildren, Adam Bernier, Stephanie Harmon, John Dumais, Renee Richard, Rebecca Alvarado, Jacob Dumais, Celeste Goulet, Selina Cowett, Lukas Griffin, Cam Griffin, Cassandra Griffin, Jackson Griffin and several great-grandchildren.

Also he is survived by two brothers, Adrien Dumais and Richard Dumais; and a sister, Pauline Dumais.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lewiston. Burial will be on Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m., at Maine’s Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be

made to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

