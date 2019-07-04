Four years ago, I said that the only reason the far-left liberals would allow undocumented immigrants to get drivers’ licenses would be to give them a right to vote.

Who in their right mind would vote for the same candidates who are for free college, Medicare … free everything? Those freebies are coming off the backs of the American taxpayers.

The radical left socialists such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and the others are abusing their power. They have no common sense.

If one of those so-called politicians wins in 2020, say goodbye to democracy. Those socialists are going to destroy the American way of life. They must be stopped.

The people of America need to work together.

Reggie Bechard, Lewiston

