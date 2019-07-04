TURNER — The Turner 12U Hornets softball team sponsored by Jac’s Fire Wood beat Sabattus Team Woody’s 10-4 on Saturday June 22 to win the 2019 12U Androscoggin Youth Softball League World Series. The entire season was a true team effort and this game was no different with nine different team members scoring in the winning effort. These ladies supported each other every step of the way this season, sometimes having to battle back for the win and never let each other down.

