ALTON – A full moon paddle will be held on July 14 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.
Experience the sound and shadows of the evening, and watch the moon beams of the Full Moon dance on Pushaw Stream. Traditionally, July’s full Moon is the “Full Buck Moon.” This name comes from our Native American and Colonial past when the Moon was used to track the seasons. Bucks are growing new antlers at this time. July’s Full Moon was also known as the Thunder Moon, because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month.
Hirundo provides the canoes, paddles, and life jackets. Hirundo utlilizes large 28 foot canoes as well as small canoes. All ages are welcome.
Pricing for the Full Moon Paddles is tiered. Purchase a basic ticket and cover the cost of the program, upgrade to additional amounts and support Hirundo Wildlife Refuge; $8/$12/$15 for adults, $5 for children Meet for the paddle at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Gate 3, 35 Hudson Road, Alton, Maine 04468
