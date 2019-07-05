July star shows at the Emera Astronomy Center

ORONO – The Emera Astronomy Center, located off the Rangeley Road at the University of Maine, will hold the following star shows in July.

Cosmic Colors, July 1, 2-3 p.m.: From northern lights to garden flowers, color fills our lives and “Cosmic Colors” explains how we use the rainbow to see, understand and explore our universe. Visitors learn more about the electromagnetic spectrum, the Northern Lights and get a tour of the night sky!

Secret of the Cardboard Rocket, July 3, 2-3 p.m.: Join two children on a magical journey through the Solar System, aided by a talking astronomy book, a cardboard rocket, and a vivid imagination. During this imaginative show, audiences will land on Venus, fly through the rings of Saturn, and discover the secrets of the Solar System.

Earth, Moon & Sun, July 5, 2-3 p.m.: Earth, Moon, & Sun is a fast-paced full dome demonstration of lunar phases, eclipses, day and night, the sun and other puzzling events with the help of a confused coyote. This program beautifully illustrates basic concepts like moon phases and seasons. Based on the trickster of Native American lore, Coyote is constantly corrected in his misunderstandings of how things work. A live tour of the Maine sky and its beautiful constellations completes this micro-unit of astronomy.

Dawn of the Space Age, July 5, 12, 19, 26, 7-8 p.m.: Experience the exciting beginnings of space travel, from the launch of Sputnik 1 to the Apollo landings on the Moon, and from the assembly of the International Space Station to the first private space flights. Trace the initial competition of political systems for supremacy in space, and the peaceful collaboration between nations today. Join in the vivid, historically accurate reconstruction of humans first steps into the cosmos. Learn about the men and women who braved the risks of space travel. Witness their courage, their passion and their perseverance in “Dawn of the Space Age”.

Fly Me to the Moon, July 7, 12, 14, 21, 28, 2-3 p.m.: A space adventure of the third kind… In 1969, three astronauts dared to go where no man had gone before; the Moon. Join Scooter, IQ and Nat – three tweenage flies – who go along on an incredible space adventure and discover the Moon in a new and dramatic way. “Fly Me to the Moon” introduces new generations to space exploration and the historic moment when the world was united for this awe-inspiring achievement. A family film, the story is voiced by talents, Kelly Ripa, Christopher Lloyd, Nicollette Sheridan, Tim Curry and a live action/animation cameo by real-life Apollo 11 astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. “Fly Me to the Moon” takes viewers to a place they have never been before. The program includes a tour of the night sky.

To Space and Back, July 8, 2-3 p.m.: Space exploration, our greatest adventure, is having a big impact on our lives. It is helping us to discover a universe of unimaginable scale and beauty, and it is reaching down into our world and influencing the way we live.

To Space & Back takes audiences on an incredible journey from the far reaches of our known universe to our own planet. It is an extraordinary story of human ingenuity and incredible engineering, describing how the technology that transports us through space is paving the way for the devices and apps we use every day. What is happening above is coming back down to Earth!

Magic Tree House: Space Mission, July 10, 31, 2-3 p.m.: Travel with the brother-sister duo, Jack and Annie, in their Magic Treehouse as they discover a note that asks them to answer a series of six questions about space. With the help of an astronomer, the Internet, an astronaut, books and the writer of the mysterious note, Jack and Annie are taken on a wondrous journey of adventure and learning.

This exciting voyage will carry visitors to the planets and far out into the Universe where Jack and Annie nearly get… Well, we don’t want to give it away. The adventure is just beginning!

Based on the popular book series by Mary Pope Osborne.

In My Backyard, July 15, 2-3 p.m.: With song and colorful animation it is an adventure to explore a backyard like this one with children’s song writer, Fred Penner, of Nickelodeon fame. His excitement and love of nature takes visitors on a tour of daytime discovery and then the wonders of the night sky. The changing seasons, rainbows, constellation patterns, planets and moon phases set to music are just a few of the treats in store. From day to night to sunrise, looking at the world and space around us, In My Backyard is a journey that shows how much fun learning about our world can be.

Cosmic Journey, July 17, 2-3 p.m.: Volcanoes tower 80,000 feet above a barren surface. Monstrous hurricanes rage for 400 years. And multicolored rings sit suspended in space. In Cosmic Journey: A Solar system Adventure, you will travel through our solar system faster than the speed of light, taking in the wonders of the planets and their moons.

Dream to Fly, July 19, 2-3 p.m.: Have you ever dreamt you were flying? Have you ever thought how wonderful would it be to fly free as a bird? Discover the mystery of flight with Leonardo da Vinci, Montgolfier brothers, Wright brothers and other inventors. Experience the adventure with powerful images and music, an immense and challenging dream, for which mankind has strived since the beginning of history. Dream to Fly explores the history of flight and its most important milestones on our route to conquering the skies—both in terms of technological breakthroughs, as well as our perceptions on flying itself. The dream to fly has raised the man even further – into the outer space.

Expedition Reef, July 22, 2-3 p.m.: Explore the secrets of the “rainforests of the sea” and embark on an oceanic safari to the world’s most vibrant and endangered marine ecosystems – coral reefs. Discover how corals grow, feed, reproduce, and support over 25% of all marine life on Earth — while facing unprecedented threats from climate change, habitat destruction, and overfishing. Although they line about a third of tropical coastlines, reefs comprise less than one percent of the world’s ocean environments, showing how precious and fragile these systems are. Thousands of tropical fish and colorful corals thrive in one of the largest and deepest indoor displays of living corals. Narrated by Tony Award® winner Lea Salonga, Expedition Reef will immerse audiences in an undersea adventure. This fulldome planetarium show provides an up-close look at a part of our planet many people have never experienced.

The Little Star That COuld, July 24, 2-3 p.m.: It’s hard to be a little star in a big universe! Join a medium sized, yellow star as he makes his way through space. In his travels, he meets many different types of stars and learns about some of the other things that make our universe so interesting. After meeting stars, nebulas, and galaxies, the little star takes a good look at himself and finds that he, too, is special. He has nine planets that depend on him for warmth and light. Along with the little star, audiences learn the ways each planet is special.

Incoming! July 26, 2-3 p.m.: Asteroids and comets have collided with our planet throughout its history, changing the course of life on Earth and shaping the world we know today. Real-time data from current NASA missions help audiences explore the past, present, and future of our Solar System. Take a journey through the dynamic story of our cosmic origins. Discover what these impacts from above can teach us—and how scientific advances may allow us to find and track cosmic threats before they reach planet Earth. Narrated by George Takei.

The First Stargazers, July 29, 2-3 p.m. Journey back in time to explore how the first stargazers experienced the sky above. Your guide is Nashira, a friendly time traveler who has visited Earth many times before. Witness the very first stargazer making a Moon calendar out of animal bone 30,000 years ago. Discover the ancient pyramids of Giza and their alignment to the skies. See stunning digital re-creations of the Parthenon, Alexandria Library, Stonehenge and Abu Simbel Temple and be inspired by the first stargazers who laid down the foundations of modern-day astronomy.

Tickets for planetarium programs are $6 for Adults, $5 for UMaine Students/Veterans/Senior Citizens, and $4 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at astro.umaine.edu, by phone at 207-581-1341, or at the center’s ticket box office prior to the show.

