FARMINGTON — Twice Sold Tales will remain on Main Street with new owners Amber Kapiloff and Ben Hanstein taking over Aug. 1. Kapiloff and Hanstein manage the Daily Bulldog. They intend to continue acquiring and selling used books, much as the store has done for more than two decades. People seeking to donate books may continue to bring them to the store.

Future plans include more seating, refreshments and other updates, such as an enhanced children’s section. Kapiloff said she is excited to make the area welcoming to the youngest readers in the community with things such as beanbags and a potential story hour.

The store’s typical hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, are not expected to change dramatically.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: