LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, has received a three-year grant award for $45,000 from the Betterment Fund for its partnership in Healthy Living for ME.

Healthy Living for ME is a new, innovative, centralized hub for chronic disease self-management education in Maine. HL4ME is a joint-venture partnership between SeniorsPlus and Spectrum Generations and Aroostook Agency on Aging. By creating a hub, the program will educate the public, improve interactions with providers, streamline payment and data reporting and reduce health care costs.

The grant from the Betterment Fund will help cover costs for a suite of six evidence-based programs to be presented in Western Maine by SeniorsPlus during the next three years as part of the HL4ME program. The six programs are self-management for chronic disease, chronic pain and diabetes, in addition to Matter of Balance, Tai Chi for arthritis and Savvy Caregiver, a training program for family caregivers.

Those programs have recently been launched across the state and the public is invited to enroll in them by visiting https://www.healthylivingforme.org/Programs. Most of the workshops are free.

