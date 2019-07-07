Church to sponsor Walk With Jesus program

PARIS — The First Congregational Church of South Paris will host a nine-month Walk With Jesus, a journey through the Ignatian Spiritual Exercises, led by Cynthia Baker, starting in September.

The program is in partnership with the PAX Center in Essex, Massachusetts. Through the exercises, participants encounter the unconditional love of God, accompany Jesus through His suffering and death and experience the joy of the risen Lord.

More information can be found at paxcenter.org and by contacting Baker at [email protected]

Stratton students explain use of grant money

FARMINGTON — Staff and students from Stratton presented a report on how they used their grant money this year to foster empathy in the schools at a recent meeting of the Franklin County Retired Educators. The theme developed by guidance teacher Andrea Drumstas and art teacher Anne Flight was “Building Empathy” in grades K-four.

Sisters Violet and Harlee Wyman read the book “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?” to the group. The book led to school activities in which the children filled their buckets with kind word and deeds in the form of cotton balls. Both giver and receiver put the cotton balls in silver buckets hanging on a bulletin board trying to fill the buckets.

FCRE provided money to buy the buckets, cotton balls, bookmarks and art materials. In the spring the children will create a birdbath for the school garden.

The FCRE , through their annual silent auction, provides money to one project a year to an applicant. The opportunity rotates around the school districts in Franklin County.

Hospital’s annual golf classic to tee off

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club will take place Sunday and Monday, July 14 and 15. The beneficiaries are the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need.

Monday’s featured contest is a four-person scramble and anyone is welcome to participate as part of a team or as an individual. Individuals who register will be assigned to teams needing members. It includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18 holes of tournament play, a luncheon and awards ceremony. Prizes include first- through third-place in gross and net, four closest-to-the-pin, and men’s and women’s longest drives.

For additional information or to participate, contact Janis Walker at 207-779-2750.

Vendors sought for Lake Webb Lake Days

WELD — Vendors are wanted for Lake Webb Lake Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the head of the lake on the former Stowell property.

There will be no charge for vendors. For more information, call Jon at 207-357-2223 or Maddy at 207-585-2435

