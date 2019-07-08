JAY — Residents voted Monday to approve an application for a $60,000 Micro-Enterprise Assistance Grant to help two local businesses expand services.

Voters zipped through a public hearing and special town meeting within 10 minutes without comment on the Community Development Block Grant application.

Maine Dojo & Fitness Center at Routes 140 and 4 has secured an additional 1,000 square feet of space at the facility it leases for expansion of the gym area. The $30,000 grant would be used to purchase more fitness equipment, including machines, weights and matted floors for the fitness center, and to help hire another employee.

Barker Enterprises/Wood Pellet Warehouse in North Jay would use the other $30,000 to supplement the purchase of a new delivery truck with a forklift attached to the back of it. This would allow the growing company to move twice the amount of pellets in one trip — 12 pallets at once. The cost of the equipment is $211,000, according to information in its application.

In other business, selectpersons discussed a request from the Jay Dog Park Association to use 4 acres of town property for a community dog park. The land is behind the Jay Plaza, which is off Route 4.

The site is next to the Andy Valley Riders Snowmobile Club building and equipment on another piece of land.

If selectpersons approve the park, the association will apply for nonprofit 501 (c)(3) status and will be a community-based group which will develop and maintain the park.

The association said it would like to establish a fenced-in dog park in order to provide a safe, clean and secure environment where dog owners and friends may exercise their dogs off-leash. The group would be responsible for maintenance, trash containers and garbage pickup for the dog park, according to information provided by the association.

Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron said he was concerned whether the association had liability insurance.

Matt Brennick, a representative of the association, said they are looking into insurance. He said initially less than an acre will be fenced in to see how it goes.

The association would need to provide a certificate of insurance to the town, if the park is approved.

Maine Municipal Association also recommended that a facility use agreement be drafted and reviewed by the town attorney.

Tracy Taylor, Brennick’s sister-in-law, said rules would be posted at the park. Among them would be dogs must be up-to-date on rabies and other vaccinations, be licensed and not have contagious diseases or parasites.

A couple members of the Select Board will meet with association members at 1 p.m. Thursday to review the proposed site.

