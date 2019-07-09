MONMOUTH — Jack Traps Ice Fishing Outfitters has been selected to represent Maine at the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House on Monday.

One company from each state producing American made goods has been invited to display their products. Jack Traps will showcase its handmade ice fishing traps, also known as tip-ups, as well as a variety of its other Maine-made products, including jig sticks, skimmers and Maine raccoon fur hats.

Jack Traps Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Monmouth.

