STRONG — The annual Pierpole Day, celebrating the American Indian who lived here in the 1700s, will include a full day of activities Saturday that culminates with a 9 p.m. fireworks show at the American Legion ball field.

At their Tuesday night meeting, selectmen acknowledged the work of the organizing committee planning the community celebration.

“The committee has done a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Selectman Jim Burrill said. “These folks have put in a lot of hours.”

Most activities are within easy walking distance along Main Street to the ball field. Starting at 8 a.m. there will be a flea market at the Strong Elementary School, followed by a Historical Society yard sale, a library book sale and a kids’ color run.

Other activities include a horseshoe tournament at the town park on Burbank Hill, a logging competition at RLH Enterprises on North Main Street and a Pitch-Hit-Run for children at the ball field.

Afternoon activities include a duck race at the Sandy River bridge, horse-drawn wagon rides, a book-signing and live music at the White Elephant and a chicken barbecue and children’s activities at the Fire Department.

The parade theme is “Movies.” Participants will line up, starting at 3 a.m., in the field at the end of North Main Street, for a 4 p.m. procession down Main Street. For the full schedule of activities, locations and contact information, see www.strongmaine.com.

In other matters, selectmen discussed the challenges from the growing popularity of Beanie’s Beach. The town beach on Porter Lake has limited space for parking. During the recent holiday week, access to the public boat launch was difficult at times, Selectman Andy Pratt said.

“The amount of use over there was phenomenal,” he said.

The space for vehicles and boat trailers to back down to the boat ramp depends on no other vehicles being parked there.

The town does not have personnel to enforce parking violations, Selectman Rob Elliott said.

Pratt said he will look into options to expand the parking area.

Selectman Rodney Cook said he has made arrangements for some new signs.

Elliott also updated the board on options for converting the town’s tennis court to a basketball court. Voters approved the change at the March town meeting after deciding the cost for professional paving and painting would not be worth the investment considering its limited use.

Elliott said the range of prices vary significantly, based on materials for the backboard and the post. The equipment needs to be fastened securely but might be removed during winter months. The budget also has to include building a cement base, he said.

Selectmen approved having Elliot decide on the final equipment package and related costs.

