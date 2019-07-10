CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey couple were reported to have minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after the RV camper they were in rolled on to its side on Route 27, according to a release from Franklin County Sgt. Brad Scovil.

Dwight Phillips, 71, of Lumberton, New Jersey, who was driving the RV south on the road, lost control of the vehicle and it skidded around a corner, left the road and rolled on to its side, according to Scovil.

Phillips and his wife, Sharon Phillips, 69, were evaluated by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but were not transported to the hospital.

“Speed appears to be the leading cause of the crash,” Scovil wrote.

Scovil and Deputy Alan Elmes were assisted on scene of the accident reported at about 4:47 p.m. by Maine Game Warden Scott Stevens and members of the Eustis Fire Department.

